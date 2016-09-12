Man and boy, 6, killed in Portage County crash involving military vehicle

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeremy Taylor, 20, of University Heights was driving a military Humvee southeast on state Route 14 when he drove left of center and side-swiped a northwest-bound 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Lisa Mancini, 48, of Ravenna, was driving the Chrysler.

Taylor then struck a northwest-bound 2015 Kia sedan head-on, killing driver Bryan Bargar, 34, and passenger Wyatt Bentley, 6, both from Berea Township. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mancini was transported to University Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

