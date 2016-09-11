Troopers seize 92 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

Troopers stopped a rented 2017 Toyota Camry, with Utah registration, for following too closely on Interstate 80, near milepost 69, at 2 p.m., on September 7. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Dawar Abid, 21, of Fresh Meadows, N.Y., was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.