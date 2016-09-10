Grassroots campaign protests video speed enforcement

Village authorities — including the village office — and a few businesses have received letters from what’s known as New Rome Sucks, which has a website and Facebook page.

“We got one in the mail to the police department,” Chief Gary Lyons said. “The return address was newromesucks.com.”

Aside from the letters, the chief said there has been nothing posted in Monroeville.

“It’s a group or individual that doesn’t like video enforcement,” Lyons said about New Rome Sucks. “They to get their opposition (distributed) through social media.”

On the New Rome Sucks website (aka “Traffic Trap Central”), it declares “it’s been over a decade since New Rome, Ohio was dissolved irrevocably into Franklin County's Prairie Township.”

Lyons, who studied the website, explained that in 2004, the group or person takes credit for closing down the New Rome Police Department, which only monitored traffic on “a little stretch of U.S. 40.”

“It seems like they kinda take credit for that,” he added. “They (police) were only there to work traffic. … They didn’t respond to any calls.”

According to the website, New Rome Sucks has returned because “the work isn’t done.” It also lists issues about “photo enforcement” in Columbus, Cleveland and Toledo as well as “why photo enforcement should be abolished.”

“From small villages to big cities, there continues to be the need to highlight traffic traps across Ohio. Technology and new legislation has complicated the playing field,” according to the site.

In response to the letters to the village, Lyons issued a statement which explains what OPTO is.

“The speed enforcement system was implemented to allow greater control of vehicle speeds throughout the village. If a vehicle is imaged for a speed violation and subsequently a notice of liability is sent to the vehicle owner, there are clear and concise instructions for paying the amount due or filing an appeal for object to the notice of liability,” he wrote.

“The village of Monroeville Police Department operates the OPTO Speed Enforcement System in strict compliance with all Ohio statutes and laws. Our goal in utilizing this speed enforcement system is to improve safety for the motoring public, pedestrians, businesses and citizens in the village,” Lyons added in his statement.

OPTO has been in place in Monroeville since Jan. 11.

Lyons told the Reflector that a “notice of liability” is the phrase that OPTO attorneys came up with for the document sent to vehicle owners.

“It’s a civil action; it’s not a criminal action,” he said.

At first, residents assumed the OPTO system was set up in one place in the village and wanted to know where it was.

“It’s in a cruiser; it’s a hand-held device,” Lyons said. “Because we get so much traffic on (U.S.) 20, we get a lot of out-of-the-area traffic.”

Similar to a radar gun, the device takes a photo of the speeding vehicle. On a screen is the picture, the speed and the distance the officer was from the vehicle at the time it was clocked.

“At the end of it, you have the option of accepting it (the information) or rejecting it,” Lyons said, noting that officers also have the discretion of still making a traffic stop and issuing a warning or citation.

Once Lyons answered questions about the system and there was a subsequent education period, he said there haven’t been any other protests or problems.

If you have questions about OPTO, call Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons at 419-465-2474.