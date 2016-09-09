Off-duty nurses, Good Samaritan recognized for life-saving actions

Provenzela and Duke were presented with their certificates of recognition by Lt. Richard Reeder, Milan post commander for the state Highway Patrol. Thomas will receive his at a later date. Wednesday’s presentations happened at at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

On July 3, Sgt. Scott Powers and Trooper Jacob Engle responded to the call of a man stopped on the side of Interstate 80, near mile post 118, administering CPR to a woman.

When troopers arrived on the scene, off-duty nurses Provenzala and Duke and “Good Samaritan” Thomas were administering CPR to the victim.

For about two minutes, the victim had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. Fortunately, their efforts were successful and they were able to maintain a heart rate and breathing until paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

A certificate of recognition recognizes exemplary performance or distinguishes acts by others who deserve special acknowledgement by the patrol superintendent.