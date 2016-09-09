Man airlifted from crash scene after two trucks collide

The crash occurred at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ohio 590 in Washington Township.

A 2006 Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle, hauling coal, driven by Reuben L. Miller, 66, of Uniontown, was westbound on U.S. 20 slowing and preparing to stop at the light for Ohio 590. A 2009 Mack commercial motor vehicle, also hauling coal, driven by Mark A. Jones, 50, of Cortland, was also westbound on U.S. 20. Miller was almost at a complete stop when Jones was unable to stop with assured clear distance and struck Miller’s vehicle in the rear, causing significant compartment intrusion and trapping Jones in his vehicle.

Jones was eventually freed from his vehicle and flown by LifeFlight to Toledo Hospital. Miller sustained only minor injuries, was treated at the scene and released.

Both drivers work for the same company, Paul Adelman Trucking out of Randolph. They were both hauling a load of coal to the Martin Marietta Plant in Woodville. Despite neither vehicle overturning a significant amount of coal spilled into the intersection, Madison Motors out of Fremont were working to clean the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Gibsonburg Police Department, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer, Lindsay Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS (Life squads 14 and 18), Promedica LifeFlight, ODOT and Madison Motors.