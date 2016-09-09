Ex-Norwalk man accused of Wis. sex crime

Norwalk Police Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton has received a subpoena to testify in the case against 44-year-old defendant Troy J. Carroll. The district attorney’s office in Eau Claire, Wis. requested the investigator’s testimony Oct. 10 through 12.

City council approved Fulton’s trip during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Any time you travel out of state, you have to get council approval,” the detective said.

Carroll is charged with child sexual assault, a first-degree felony. According to the subpoena, the man is accused of making sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

“I know it’s a relative up there. I’m not sure of the relationship,” Fulton said, referring to the victim.

“I already have the subpoena,” the detective added. “Essentially they have a case on someone that I had a case on years ago. … He’s living up there now (in Wisconsin).”

Fulton said the Wisconsin prosecutors want to use the Norwalk case as a similar act to show Carroll reportedly has committed similar crimes.

The detective shared information on the local, suspected sex crime.

“In October 2006, I did an investigation on (Carroll). He was arrested, but he was never indicted,” said Fulton, who declined to say why a Huron County grand jury didn’t indict the suspect.

Carroll was accused of raping a 14-year-old female relative.

“She was actually younger when the crime occurred,” Fulton said. “It started when she was 8 years old. … That report was referred to us by a relative.”

Fulton was asked about the statute of limitations on the Norwalk case.

Once the suspected crime is reported, Fulton said the state of Ohio has six years to indict someone.

“I don’t think he could be charged with that,” he added, referring to the 2006 case.

Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff also was asked about the statute of limitations.

“Basically for a felony, it’s six years. It can be extended for certain crimes,” he said.

There is a 20-year limit for the charges of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Woodruff said in the case of a rape, there is a 25-year time limitation, which starts once the crime “becomes known” or if authorities have established there’s enough evidence to establish a crime was committed.