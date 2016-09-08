Local man dies after being hit by pickup

Adam S. Castle, 34, of Willard, was walking south on the northbound lane of Ohio 61 at 9:33 p.m. when he was struck by the right side of a northbound 2004 Ford F-350 being driven by Aaron T. Ball, 16, of Shelby, said troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol.

Castle was transported from the scene by Willard EMS to Mercy Hospital of Willard, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Ball was not injured in the crash and later was released, troopers said. Ball’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wilcox Towing.

Alcohol and drugs to not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Willard Fire and EMS, the Huron County Sheriff’s Department, Wilcox Towing, and the Huron County Coroner’s Office.

Castle was a 2000 graduate of Willard High School and a former employee of Theil's Wheels in Upper Sandusky.

Survivors include his daughter, Kylee Castle, son, Jaxton Castle, and mother, Sharon (Ken) Holida of Willard.

Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, where a funeral service will take place at 1 p.m.. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.

A complete obituary is posted on this website.