Heart found in plastic bag in Norwalk

Authorities are investigating the case.

Norwalk police Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton shared details with the Reflector.

About Aug. 25, a North Central EMS crew was parked at the Friendship Food Stores, 175 Milan Ave. Fulton said they parked an ambulance there for the purpose of coverage and at that point, the heart wasn’t there.

The crew then responded to a call.

“After they returned, it was there,” said Fulton, who estimated the time period was about an hour, maybe less.

“It was just a little ways into that field off the parking lot. It was in a plastic bag,” the detective said.

The bag was in the field on the south side of the Friendship building, closer to Milan Avenue.

“They called their dispatch first,” Fulton said, referring to North Central. “And they were told to call the police department.”

Officers arrived and called Huron County Coroner Dr. Jeff Harwood. Fulton said the coroner placed the heart and bag in a cooler and the next day, an officer transported it to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for testing.

“I think they’re leaning toward it being human. I think they’re covering all the angles until they know for sure,” Fulton said.

It’s unknown how long the testing will take.