Local man crushed by car

Johnny “Mike” Mosley, 56, of 9645 Riverview Drive, was dead by the time first-responders arrived at the scene about 9:25 a.m. Franklin Flats is off River Road on the border between Milan and Huron townships.

Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Henderson, one of the two responding deputies, said Mosley was fixing a ball joint his girlfriend’s Saturn Ion when the car slipped off the jack and crushed his skull.

“She came out to check on him. He was working on a ball joint,” Henderson told the Reflector. “She saw all the blood under the car.”

The vehicle was in the driveway outside of the garage.

“He had been working on the car a couple days. I don’t know how much mechanical experience he had,” Henderson said.

When the deputy arrived, he saw one of Mosley’s neighbors kneeling beside him.

“That was a neighbor who had heard the girlfriend screaming,” Henderson said. “She started screaming and it was at that point one of the neighbors came out and lifted the car up with a jack.

“North Central EMS got there a couple minutes after us, but he (Mosley) was already deceased,” he added.

The deputy said the neighbor reported Mosley “took some shallow breaths” before authorities arrived. Henderson and the other deputy began doing CPR on the victim just after their arrival, but there was no response from the victim.

Henderson said he learned one of the victim’s family members had talked to Mosley about 9 a.m. — about 15 minutes before the car fell on him, but there were no witnesses to the incident.

North Central dispatchers notified the sheriff’s office about the accident at 9:16 a.m.

“They didn’t say anything about him being deceased,” Henderson said, but he heard through North Central’s radio traffic on his CB that Mosley had a head injury.