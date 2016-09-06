New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 2 to 5, 2016

Matthew D. Ball, 27, Shiloh -—Complicity to breaking and entering
Angel L. Bastardo, 39, 123 William Ave., Bellevue -—Failure to stop after account and DUI
Kristen L. Bechte, 42, 22 Bank St. — Contrbuting to unruliness or delinquency of a child
Dustin C. Blair, 26, 2347 Ohio 4, Bellevue -—Driving under suspension
Mark Brooks, 20, Shelby — Falsification
Joseph B. Bursley, 33, 4395 Gibbs Road -—Trafficking drugs - schedule I, II
Emily M. Bussart, 24, Cleveland — Permitting drug abuse
Chance W. Dalton, 118 Third St., New London — Probation violation
Michelle A. Gibsin, 33, 205 Center St., Bellevue — Contempt
Michael L. Griggs, 45, 863 Peru Olena Road — DUI
Laurie Jarrell, 45, Shelby — Probation violation
Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 81 Townsend — Possession of drugs abuse instruments and permitting drug abuse
Marshall W. Martin, 21, Toledo — Contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child and abusing harmful intoxicants
Michael L. Miller, 38, Toledo — DUI
Jonathon M. Newsome, 19, 818 S. Main St., Willard — Driving under suspension
Eric J. Osborne, 34, 644 Ohio 99 N, Monroeville — Disorderly conduct
Chantz J. Rickard, 23, Sandusky -—DUI, Disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing, refusal and criminal damaging
Baldemar Saavedra II, 23, 1207 Pinoak Drive, Willard — Probation violation
Robert S. Souders Jr., 60, 14 N. Main, New London — Persistant disorderly conduct
Christopher S. F. Stanley, 40, Lorain — Probation violation
William A. Wilder Jr., 32, 232 Brinker St., Bellevue -—DUI
James W. Wireman, 21, 2667 Hartland Center Road, Collins — Probation violation
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Robin E. Bond-William, 46, address listed as unknown — Disorderly conduct
Monica Rodriguez, 36, 608 Fink St., Willard — Trafficking in drugs - schedule III, IV, V
Bishop L. Salazar, 21, Ballville — FRA
Alan T. Vandergriff, 48, 39 East St., New London — Disorderly conduct