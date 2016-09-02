New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 1, 2016

Brandon A. Angles, 35, 208 1/2 Park St., Willard — Domestic violence

Kenneth L. Ansel II, 22, 230 Stower Lane — Theft

Derrick J. Barna, 29, Columbus — No operators license

Daniel S. Bee Sr., 49, 47 Cline St. -—Disorderly conduct

Michael D. Bell, 23, Lakewood — Possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua W. Bolding, 24, 4775 Ohio 601 — Possess of use of a controlled substance

Hayley R. Craft, 22, 5810 Ohio 20, Wakeman — Probation violation

Jeffrey P. Gibson, 40, Lorain — Breaking and entering

Jessy P. Lee Sr., 25, 70 Third St., New London — Probation violation

Jason R. Mullins, 35, 8 Jackson St. -—FRA

Nathaniel W. O’Brien, 27, 46-B Chatham St. — Probation violation

Darrell D. Skaggs, 56, 42 Glover St. — Disorderly conduct

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Marcus A. Lynch, 24, 13 Christie Ave. — Domestic violence