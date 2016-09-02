Sheriff to increase traffic enforcement

Deputies will utilize this grant to conduct overtime high-visibility enforcement patrols in areas that have been identified as having a statistically high number of serious traffic crashes. The areas that will be targeted include U.S. 250, Ohio 4, Ohio 60, Ohio 2 and Ohio 61 and connecting county roads, to include Darrow, Mason and Strecker roads. The ultimate goal of this enforcement activity is to reduce the number of fatal traffic crashes in Erie County.

The grant funds received are passed through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Enforcement under this grant will take place during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide enforcement period of 2016 and homecoming.

In the month of August, a total of 83 traffic stops were made utilizing grant funding for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.