Raccoon hunter, 70, shot while searching for dog

Frederick L. Hartman, 75, of 762 Exchange Road, New London, is charged with felonious assault. If convicted of the second-degree felony, he faces two to eight years in prison.

About 1 a.m. Monday, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a shooting on Hartman’s property.

“Two deputies responded initially and determined the victim had been wounded with a gunshot,” Sheriff Dane Howard said.

“He’s from Wayne County, Ohio,” he added about the 70-year-old Orrville man.

Firelands Ambulance Service responded and began treating the victim with a wound to his abdomen and side. Howard said the man declined to go to hospital, but said he wanted to see his personal doctor, who has determined a pellet remains in the victim’s body and hasn’t decided if it will be taken out.

“Detective Sgt. Josh Querin and Chief Deputy Ted Patrick arrived and during the investigation, they determined the victim was shot at some distance between the suspect and victim,” Howard said.

“He was quite a bit off the roadway. It does appear he was on Hartman’s property,” the sheriff added. “He (the victim) was on a neighbor’s property with permission to hunt raccoons.”

“He was hunting raccoons with some friends. He was searching for his dog at the time,” said Howard, who noted the victim and Hartman don’t know each other.

The sheriff said there’s no evidence Hartman was intoxicated, but he concealed the pump-action shotgun. Given the weapon, the victim’s injuries aren’t what would be expected, Howard said.

“The injuries were not life-threatening,” the sheriff added. “Chief Patrick found the shotgun in the woods not far from where the shooting occurred.

Howard stressed that if anyone has any trespassing complaints, they should call law enforcement officials so they can investigate and handle the situation.

“You can’t shoot someone just because they’re on your property,” he said.