Look out for counterfeit $100 bills

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Yesterday at 8:19 AM

The Norwalk Police Department received a report from another law enforcement agency of several businesses receiving counterfeit $100 bills. These are reportedly the older style $100 bill, and appear to have been bleached, so a Counterfeit Detector Pen may not work on these bogus bills. At this time, suspect information is not available. We will update with that information as soon as it is received.

Here is a link to help you determine if money is counterfeit.

http://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoneyApril08.pdf

