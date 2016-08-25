Norwalk Police Department
Look out for counterfeit $100 bills
By Norwalk Reflector Staff
The Norwalk Police Department received a report from another law enforcement agency of several businesses receiving counterfeit $100 bills. These are reportedly the older style $100 bill, and appear to have been bleached, so a Counterfeit Detector Pen may not work on these bogus bills. At this time, suspect information is not available. We will update with that information as soon as it is received.