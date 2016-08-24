logo
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Aug. 23, 2016

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Updated Yesterday at 12:47 AM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Aug. 23, 2016:

Joshua Q. Case, 26, 4247 Zenobia Road, Wakeman — Receiving stolen property

Michael C. Collins, 22, 100 Maplewood St. — Aggravated menacing, arson, criminal damaging

Miranda L. Fligor, 31, 56 1/2 Milan Ave. — Contempt probation violation

April L. Gerber, 40, 38 Cortland St. — Probation violation

Laura D. Gravenhorst, 19, 18 Ford St. — DUI, failure to yield right of way, disorderly conduct

Leeann H. Howell, 26, Shelby — Probation violation

Jason M. Keinath, 42, 2681 Ohio 13, Greenwich — DUI and criminal damaging

Hedilberto L. Negrete, 44, 15 Corwin St. — DUI

Chad M. Sanders, 34, Crestline — Contempt

