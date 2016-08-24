Local man, 47, accused of sex crimes involving girl, 17

Gary L. Pratt, 47, of 726 E. Main St., is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one charge of corrupting another with drugs. The Bellevue Police Department reported arresting him at his residence Friday night and then transporting him to the Huron County Jail.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has an ongoing investigation involving Pratt.

“I can’t tell you a lot about it. It was a delayed reporting incident from 2015,” Detective Sgt. Joe Miller said Wednesday.

Miller said the possible victim is a girl who lived in the Bradner area and was 17 at the time.

“He’s a former resident of the Bradner area. He used to live in the village of Bradner,” the detective added, referring to Pratt. “That’s where these alleged crimes happened.”

In general, corrupting another with drugs means “supplying someone with illegal drugs for them to use — essentially providing drugs for another (person),” said Miller, who noted that’s one of the allegations in this case.

“It’s an open investigation. We’re still working some angles on it,” Miller said. “The charges started in municipal court. The warrant was issued in municipal court.”

The detective was asked if the sheriff’s office had any history with Pratt. Miller said deputies hadn’t had any contact with him as a suspect.