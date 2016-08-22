Truck goes up guy wire in Norwalk

Blake T. Ruff, 18, of 2100 Sleepy Hollow Road, Milan, was charged with failure to control, possession of alcohol under the age of 21, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Officers seized an “open bottle of Jack Daniel’s” and several cans of beer in a cooler which was in the truck, Norwalk Police Capt. Mike Conney said.

The accident happened at 8:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Grove Avenue and East Main Street.

Ruff started to turn onto Grove when he apparently was going too fast, went off the left side and the red Ford F-250 truck went up the guy wire, Conney said.

“He said he was going a little bit too fast,” he added.

The police report doesn’t indicate how fast Ruff was going. Conney said based on the skid marks on the road, it appears the driver was going too fast to make the turn.

The speed limit on East Main Street in that area is 35 mph. It is is 25 mph on Grove Avenue.

“You sure shouldn’t take that turn at 35 or 25,” Conney said.

When the Norwalk Fire Department arrived at 8:11 p.m., the front of the truck was about seven feet off the ground while the rear bumper was resting on the ground. Firefighters said they used stabilizer jacks and cribbing to secure the vehicle before helping the two occupants out of the truck.

Conney said the passenger wasn’t charged. No injuries were reported.

Norb’s North Side Services towed the truck from the scene. The damage scale was unknown.