Traffic Crash on U.S. 250 causing traffic delays • Aug 22, 2016 at 12:32 PM (UPDATED at 6:38 p.m. Monday) U.S. 250, just west of Peru Olena Road, is open to traffic in both directions. The road was previously restricted due to an accident. * * * U.S. 250, just west of Peru Olena Road, is restricted in both directions due to an accident, according to a statement issued at 12:31 p.m. Monday by the Ohio Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect delays through this area.