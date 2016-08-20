Woman in wreck 'saved by the grace of God'

Shirley Mayo, of Oberlin, is lucky to be alive today after a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at the intersection of Ohio 4 and Ohio 547 in Sherman Township.

(NOTE: Pictures of the accident scene are posted on this website.)

Mayo was traveling west on Ohio 547. She said she came to a stop and did not see any traffic coming. As she went through the intersection she was broadsided by a tractor-trailer from Pennsylvania heading south on Ohio 4.

The brand-new Ford Explorer was destroyed by the collision and ended up in the front yard of a near-by house. The truck went through the front yard and stopped next to the house.

Mayo said she was traveling to Fostoria to see her granddaughter for the first time. She was using her GPS and said she had never been at that corner before.

Asked if the SUV saved her life, she said while she appreciated the vehicle, her life was in the hands of God.

“God saved me,” she repeated. “I have to thank the Lord.”