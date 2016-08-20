Angry inmate threatens deputy with broom

The suspected incident involving inmate Jonathan Reed, 24, of 319 Keefer St., Willard, happened about 9 a.m. Friday in the Huron County Jail. Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard said the suspect is accused of threatening a corrections officer with a broom.

“He got one and got angry and made an aggressive movement toward the corrections officer,” the sheriff said. “It took some other corrections officers to get (Reed) under control.

“Two of the corrections officers were injured,” Howard said, referring to Casey Kidd and Michael Grable. “All three received minor injuries at the time.”

It’s unknown why Reed became angry. Inmates have access to brooms since they are required to clean their cells.

“One (officer) received a bruise and bump to the back of the head,” the sheriff added. “They didn’t feel the need to go to the E.R.”

The jail nurse evaluated Reed and the two officers.

Howard said although inmates may have various issues, “they don’t have the right to attack one of my corrections officers.”

“He (Reed) will be facing criminal charges soon,” the sheriff said.

Once jail staff members complete their reports about Friday’s incident, they will be forwarded to the Norwalk Law Director’s Office for the consideration of charges.

The Willard Police Department transported Reed to the jail July 26. He is charged with persistent disorderly conduct and aggravated menacing in connection with an incident that same day, according to jail and Norwalk Municipal Court records.

Grable and Kidd are veterans. Howard said his office attempts to hire as many people with military backgrounds as possible, noting their experience could have helped them defend themselves Friday. Grable is a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force.

“Casey currently is in the Army Reserves. Grable retired after a career with the Air Force,” the sheriff said.

“Both are young in this career. This unfortunately is what they’ll face (as corrections officers),” Howard added.