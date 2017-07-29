Erie MetroParks youth hunt scheduled

Erie MetroParks has scheduled a lottery on Aug. 12 to give young hunters and trappers a chance to hunt at the East Sandusky Bay MetroPark - Joseph Steinen Wildlife Area located on Cleveland Road, Huron.

The lottery will take place at the Frost Center, Osborn MetroPark, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and interested youth hunters or a representative must attend a mandatory informational meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Note:

• No late arrivals will be admitted.

• The drawing will follow the meeting.

• A current or last year’s Ohio youth hunting license must be presented when registering for the drawing in order for a youth to be eligible to participate in the drawing.

• Youth that are 17 years of age or younger at the time of the drawing are eligible for the drawing. An issued permit remains valid should a youth become 18 years of age before the hunt takes place.

• Youth must be present in order to be eligible to participate in the drawing.

Permits will be drawn in the following order:

• 16 upland game (all legal species except white-tailed deer and waterfowl) permits

• Three deer archery permits

• Eight trapping permits

To learn more about Erie MetroParks, log onto eriemetroparks.com or call 419-625-7783, ext. 221.