Three fishermen each fined about $500 for keeping too many walleye

Central Ohio – Wildlife District One

This spring, State Wildlife Officer Josh Shields, assigned to Union County, received a call from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office about a man in the Valley Hi area asking landowners about coyote hunting. A resident of the area reported that the man was telling landowners that the Logan County Sheriff’s Office gave him permission to hunt coyotes in the area. Officer Shields spoke with the alleged hunter and found that he was unfamiliar with the simple basics of hunting and had never purchased a hunting or fishing license in the State of Ohio. Further investigation revealed the man also had several warrants for his arrest. Officer Shields was able to confirm the location of the man and asked that a Logan County Deputy respond to the residence. The man was later arrested by a Deputy for his outstanding warrants.

This spring, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, was on patrol along Griggs Reservoir in Franklin County. When asked to present a fishing license, an individual stated his license was in his vehicle. Officer Teders escorted the individual back to his vehicle. While in the parking lot, the individual stated that he did not have a fishing license. Officer Teders contacted dispatch to verify the man’s information and was advised that the individual had a felony arrest warrant. Columbus Police were contacted and the man was placed under arrest and transported to the Franklin County Jail on the arrest warrant.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District Two

In April 2017, State Wildlife Officer Patrick Muldovan, assigned to Licking County, and State Wildlife Officer Nathan Kaufmann, assigned to Huron County, were checking walleye anglers in Ottawa County when they contacted three out-of-state fishermen who were just coming back in from Lake Erie. The fishermen explained they had also been out fishing earlier in the day, but had not caught any fish, and had returned in the afternoon and caught their limit of four walleye per person. They stated that they had also caught a total of eight walleye the day before. The officers were suspicious of this explanation, since most anglers they spoke with that day had caught their limit that morning. The officers asked to see the fish that had been caught the day before. The fishermen said the fish were at their hotel in the refrigerator, but when officers arrived, they did not find any fish. The anglers advised that the hotel room must have been broken into and the fish stolen. After further investigation, the officers were able to locate the fish, which had been hidden, along with additional fish the anglers had not previously mentioned. The suspects were each issued a summons for keeping four walleye over the daily bag limit. Each paid a $458 in fines and court costs and had their fishing license revoked for one year.

Late one April night, State Wildlife Officer Reid VanCleve, assigned to Ottawa County, and State Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, assigned to Lucas County, checked a boat coming in from Lake Erie with three out-of-state fishermen on board. At that time, they had 10 walleye on the boat, and appeared to be under the legal limit of 12. However, the officers had information that these fishermen had already caught a limit of walleye earlier in the day. After further investigation, the fish were surrendered as evidence and the suspects were ordered to appear in Ottawa County Municipal Court. Each fisherman was found guilty and ordered to pay $150 in fines and forfeited their fishing license for one year.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District Three

During the deer gun season, State Wildlife Officer Nick Turner, assigned to Harrison County, received information that a hunter had killed a buck after legal shooting hours and was not going to check it in. Further investigation by Officer Turner revealed that the suspect and his wife had already killed their bag limit of two deer in Harrison County. After speaking with the suspect at his residence, the officer learned that the man had killed all of the deer and had his wife check two of them in. In addition, the man acknowledged that he had shot a six-point buck and was not going to check it in. The man was issued two summonses for failing to tag a deer, two summonses for taking more than his yearly bag limit of deer in Harrison County, and one summons for possession of untagged deer parts. The man appeared in Harrison County Court, was found guilty and paid $790 in fines and court costs.

While on patrol during the deer gun season, State Wildlife Officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County, and State Wildlife Officer Eric Moore, assigned to Medina County, observed an individual wearing orange clothing who was hunting from a tree stand. Before speaking with the individual, Officer Brown checked the hunter’s deer harvest information. Officer Brown discovered that the man had already harvested two deer this season; one was checked in as a landowner harvest and the other was checked in with a deer permit. In addition, the individual had only purchased one deer permit which he had already used. The officers contacted the man as he returned to his vehicle and asked to see his hunting license and deer permit. Officer Brown compared the permit number with the one the man had used to check in the previous deer and determined that they were identical. The man was not hunting with a valid permit. The man was issued a summons, appeared in Wayne County Municipal Court, was found guilty and paid $140 fines and court costs.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District Four

While reviewing deer harvest information from the 2016-17 deer season, State Wildlife Officer Wes Feldner, assigned to Monroe County, noticed that an individual had reported harvesting two bucks during the season. Officer Feldner gathered the information on the suspect and forwarded it to State Wildlife Officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County. Officer Brown interviewed the suspect about the possible violations. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the suspect had committed several deer violations during the season. After presenting the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor, the suspect was issued five summonses for the violations. The case is currently pending in the Monroe County Court.

While on patrol, State Wildlife Officer Roy Rucker assigned to Gallia County, observed a group duck hunting near the end of legal shooting hours. After setting up and watching the group, Officer Rucker observed the hunters continue to shoot at birds until it was too dark for him to see the group, nearly 45 minutes after legal shooting hours. Officer Rucker made contact with the group of hunters as they returned in a small boat. All three individuals were cited for hunting ducks past sunset and each paid $145 in fines and court costs in the Gallipolis Municipal Court.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District Five

Last May, state wildlife officers and investigations worked multiple law enforcement projects to locate, and take into custody, multiple individuals who had outstanding bench warrants issued out of the Hillsboro Municipal Court in Highland County. Investigators determined the locations of the wanted individuals and coordinated the physical arrests of wanted persons with uniformed State Wildlife Officers. One particular case involved two individuals who were wanted out of Highland and Pike counties on ginseng-related charges. The coordinated law enforcement efforts throughout the month resulted in thousands of dollars in fines and court costs being collected and many individuals were held accountable to the court for their violations of Ohio wildlife laws.