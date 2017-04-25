Tips for your next morel hunt

But I do enjoy the outdoors. Even though I don’t hunt like just about everyone else in my family, I do enjoy fishing at least. But there is one thing I got hooked on thanks to my dad two years ago, morel hunting.

Now my dad is the biggest outdoorsman I know. Hunting, fishing, you name it, he loves it. His man cave is full of camo including camo curtains and a huge camo lazy boy recliner. Plop a 65-inch big screen TV and a hunting show in front of him and he is good to go. Only if he has his camo house slippers of course.

But me, I never really got into the whole hunting thing. As the comedian Ron White said, “Its really early in the morning, really cold and I just don’t want to go.” I spent most of my time in the drive way playing basketball or hitting a few baseballs off of a tee. That was my outdoors. But a two years ago, I took a leap of faith and with mushroom hunting with the old man. And I am hooked.

We own a 7-acre piece of land in North Fairfield right down the street from my grandma’s house. It is a heavily wooded area where my dad and brother love to hunt. So one day I tagged along with my dad in lat April as he went looking for morel mushrooms. I will be the first to admit, mushrooms are not my favorite food in the world so I did it just to spend some quality time with dear old dad.

I had jeans on, a long sleeve shirt and some old work boots I used to wear during my job in college. He was decked out in camo. Hat, shirt, pants and boots. I wasn’t sure if the mushrooms had legs and would run away if they saw us, but there was no way they were going to see him coming. He is the coolest, no matter what anyone says.

Anyway, we walk around for about 10 minutes and that is when it bit me. I found my first morel and I was hooked. We spent the next hour or so just combing the woods and walked away with a nice haul. We went out a few more times that spring and now, next to baseball and golf, morel hunting is my favorite spring activity.

Last year was disappointing. We found three all season long.

But this year we are off to a decent start. In all we found 53 total; all 53 are eaten.

I even got my wife involved over the weekend, and she couldn’t leave the woods until she found one on her own instead of me spotting them and telling her were to look. I am not sure what is so addicting about it. But I cannot wait to go again.

So since I am still a bit of a rookie at it, I gathered some of the most helpful tips to help you on your next hunt. Judging by some of the pictures I get on Twitter, you may not need them, but for the beginners like me, I hope these help.

Gotta be just right

Morels are temperamental. The temperature outside has to be perfect. They do not like to pop up if it is took cold or too hot. As night temperatures get above 45 and day temperatures stick to between 65 and 70, that is when they will come out.

Slippery slope

Morels like to grow on the side of hills, especially those facing south because the early morning sunrise can create enough heat to make them grow. Look for those slopes first.

Study your trees

This is where my dad comes in handy. After working for Kaple’s Lumber during and after high school, he knows his trees. Look for Ash and Elm trees, especially the ones that are dying. Morels like to grow right along trees especially in what is called a, “drip line” where rain falls off it their branches. The drip line is were a lot of morels tend to pop up. But, keep in mind that morels can be mysterious and just grow anywhere.

Seen one, seen them all

Don’t get discouraged when you first start looking and don’t find one for a while. Once you do see one, they become hard to miss because you know exactly what you are looking for. When you do see one, watch your step, morels like to grow in groups and you could be standing right in the middle of a patch of them.

Use a mesh bag

Using a mesh bag or an onion will allow spores to fall off while you are hunting for more and could produce more morels throughout your search area. It is a good way to keep your spot rich.

Take your kids

Like my dad did with me, you should also do with your kids. Morel hunting is just as much of an educational experience as it is a fun hobby. Teach your kids everything you know about morel hunting and they will pass that on to their kids. Teach them about the trees and other wildlife. Those lessons are becoming more invaluable as the years pass.

