Free coyote hunting and trapping workshop Jan. 31

Wildlife experts will cover very basic topics such as life history, calling techniques (call types and setups), appropriate firearms and ammunition, trapping sets, scouting, and the laws associated with pursuing coyotes.

The workshop will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the ODNR Division of Wildlife District Two Headquarters, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio, 45840. Pre-registration is required as seating is limited. To register, call Wildlife District Two at (419) 424-5000 by Jan. 27.

To learn more about hunting and trapping in Ohio, visit wildohio.gov.