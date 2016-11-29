Ohio's Young Hunters Harvest Nearly 6,000 Deer during Youth Gun Season

Youth hunters could pursue deer with a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle and were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult during the two-day season. The youth deer-gun season is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed to offer a dedicated hunting experience for young hunters. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

Ohio offers many more opportunities for hunters of all ages to pursue deer. The deer-gun season is Monday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 4, and Dec. 17-18. Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 7, through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Find complete details in the 2016-2017 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations at wildohio.gov.

Youth hunters can commemorate their hunt with a First Harvest certificate, available at wildohio.gov. Participants can upload a photo and type in their information to personalize the certificate. Hunters can also share photos by clicking on the Photo Gallery tab online.

For summaries of past deer seasons, visit wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Editor’s Note: A county list of all white-tailed deer checked by youth hunters using a shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or straight-walled cartridge rifle during the 2016 youth deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2016, and the 2015 numbers are in parentheses. The youth deer-gun numbers may include controlled hunts.

Adams: 139 (170); Allen: 37 (44); Ashland: 111 (149); Ashtabula: 108 (147); Athens: 106 (169); Auglaize: 35 (52); Belmont: 147 (167); Brown: 70 (100); Butler: 19 (25); Carroll: 127 (140); Champaign: 36 (47); Clark: 11 (20); Clermont: 56 (65); Clinton: 25 (37); Columbiana: 117 (122); Coshocton: 222 (258); Crawford: 34 (37); Cuyahoga: 0 (0); Darke: 22 (21); Defiance: 63 (75); Delaware: 26 (42); Erie: 72 (17); Fairfield: 53 (79); Fayette: 18 (18); Franklin: 6 (8); Fulton: 20 (30); Gallia: 114 (124); Geauga: 41 (39); Greene: 21 (18); Guernsey: 197 (188); Hamilton: 18 (13); Hancock: 40 (50); Hardin: 48 (58); Harrison: 116 (183); Henry: 25 (20); Highland: 96 (132); Hocking: 73 (125); Holmes: 145 (203); Huron: 80 (85); Jackson: 108 (135); Jefferson: 98 (117); Knox: 144 (182); Lake: 6 (8); Lawrence: 84 (69); Licking: 138 (182); Logan: 74 (82); Lorain: 62 (56); Lucas: 6 (15); Madison: 21 (19); Mahoning: 38 (65); Marion: 36 (31); Medina: 42 (38); Meigs: 152 (171); Mercer: 32 (47); Miami: 25 (29); Monroe: 112 (128); Montgomery: 4 (7); Morgan: 121 (143); Morrow: 38 (52); Muskingum: 162 (200); Noble: 118 (114); Ottawa: 20 (18); Paulding: 44 (49); Perry: 101 (128); Pickaway: 27 (41); Pike: 85 (83); Portage: 32 (104); Preble: 22 (43); Putnam: 34 (38); Richland: 99 (116); Ross: 128 (162); Sandusky: 29 (15); Scioto: 72 (127); Seneca: 75 (95); Shelby: 47 (67); Stark: 62 (64); Summit: 6 (9); Trumbull: 79 (81); Tuscarawas: 178 (226); Union: 31 (36); Van Wert: 19 (38); Vinton: 87 (102); Warren: 26 (35); Washington: 126 (145); Wayne: 72 (79); Williams: 32 (48); Wood: 30 (28); Wyandot: 52 (79).Total: 5,930 (7,223).