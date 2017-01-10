All-Star spots few for forwards

Today, the Blue Jackets will find out which of his players will go with him.

The NHL, via fan voting, has already revealed four "captains," but the league's hockey operations staff will announce the remaining 36 players today.

The top six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders are chosen from each division, and every team in the 30-team league must be represented.

The Blue Jackets went into play Monday with four of the top nine scorers in the Metropolitan Division: Cam Atkinson (third, 39 points), Nick Foligno (sixth, 35 points), Alexander Wennberg (eighth, 34 points) and Brandon Saad (ninth, 33 points).

But it will be hard for any of them to crack the lineup, given the bounty of stars that call the Metro home and the requirement that all teams have a player involved.

It might require a player pulling out because of injury for the Blue Jackets to get more than two players in the game.

For instance, Sidney Crosby -- voted into this year's game by fans -- has appeared in only one All-Star Game during his 12-year career. He has pulled out of five games with various injuries.

The Blue Jackets' best bet could be on the other end of the rink, where rookie defenseman Zach Werenski and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are given strong chances.

Bobrovsky leads the NHL in wins (26), is third in save percentage (.931) and fifth in goals-against average (2.00). He was an All-Star in 2015, when Columbus hosted the game in Nationwide Arena, but missed the game because of injury.

Werenski, only 19, is tied ninth among NHL defenseman with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists). He would be the franchise's first blue-liner to be named an All-Star.

Slap shots

To clear a roster spot Monday when goaltender Anton Forsberg was recalled from Cleveland, the Blue Jackets sent right winger Markus Hannikainen back to Cleveland of the American Hockey League. He could be recalled by the end of the week.

