All players must stand for anthem, Tortorella says

COLUMBUS — John Tortorella did not back down from his comments threatening to bench any player who refused to stand for the national anthem. If anything, he doubled down.

The Blue Jackets and U.S. coach addressed the controversy after practice on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena, where the national squad is conducting training camp for the upcoming World Cup of Hockey. He made it clear that he wasn't softening his stance on the issue a day after sharing his thoughts with ESPN's Linda Cohn.

The anthem and flag have been hot-button sports topics since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision not to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" before his past two NFL exhibition games. Kaepernick said he wanted to raise awareness of violence and oppression against people of color. U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe is among a few other athletes who have joined the anthem protest.

Tortorella said he respects people's right to take a stand -- his career is filled with brash remarks and actions that have sometimes landed him in trouble -- but believes involving American emblems goes too far.

"There is no chance an anthem and a flag should come into any type of situation where you are trying to make a point," Tortorella said. "It's probably the most disrespectful thing you can do as a U.S. citizen is to bring that in because that's our symbol. (I'm) all for 'express yourself.' That's what is so great. Everybody does. But no chance when it comes to the flag and anthem."

Tortorella's 26-year-old son, Nick, is a member of the Army Rangers, an elite special operations force. The coach had an "Army representative" speak to the team before Wednesday's practice. He also said recently that an Army Ranger would be on the bench with the team Friday night as it plays Canada in an exhibition game in Nationwide Arena.

"We are playing hockey," Tortorella said. "Other people are doing real stuff. This gentleman who spoke to us this morning is doing the real stuff. Life and death (stuff)."

Tortorella has been criticized in some circles for his remarks, yet he remains resolute in his views, saying, "I don't know what's being written ... and I don't care."

The coach acknowledged that he has heard from several people about his initial comments to ESPN and has spoken to some U.S. players. He said the players were supportive.

"I'm not backing off, I'll tell you that right now," Tortorella said. "And try to understand me, I'm not criticizing anybody for stepping up and putting their thoughts out there about things. And I'm the furthest thing away from being anything political. No chance getting involved in that stuff.

"This is your anthem, this is your flag. That shouldn't come into play for a second. It's not what these (military) people do."

Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky, a member of the U.S. team, said he "wholeheartedly" agreed with his coach's remarks but thinks the players need to focus on the tournament, which begins Sept. 17 in Toronto.

U.S. team captain Joe Pavelski, who plays for the San Jose Sharks, was asked for his thoughts on Kaepernick's protest.

"It's a situation where you wish maybe it was handled a little differently," Pavelski said. "For what it is, everyone has their own opinion and they are entitled to that."

Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, representing Team North America in the tournament for players age 23 and younger, thought his coach's comments were "fair." In an interview with Sportsnet's FAN 590 in Toronto, the highest-drafted African-American in league history said: "I have no problem. You're not going to see anything from any of us with Torts, so I have no problem with that."

