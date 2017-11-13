The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date in 1974:

Owens tells how drug informant, detective harassed, threatened

A young man who helped police gather evidence of a series of drug arrests in Willard last spring has been so “harassed and threatened by the drug community” he has had to move out of the state. Prosecutor William W. Owens revealed today.

Threats also have been made against a key police investigator in the case, Detective Dean Strimple, reported Owens.

Owens issued a statement about the investigation and threats in the wake of the sentencing Tuesday of the last defendant in the series of cases.

“It is somewhat ironic that the person who is on the side of law enforcement has to remove himself and his family from the community while the drug users ultimately are released from prison and returned to their homes,” said Owens.

Awaiting the flood

(Photo caption) Noah (played by junior Bud Anderson) confides with his wife (freshman Vickie Wheeler) in the play “Noah.” It will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday by the Norwalk High School Theatre Guild in the school auditorium.

Merry Menagerie

(Photo caption) You’d be smiling too if you were among the chosen “beasts” to survive the Great Flood. Among the many animals portrayed in “Noah” are Jose Leas, Tom Heyman, Sue Ward, Steve Guest, Sue Gross and Cathy Stein.

Hart unhappy with Akron home field edge

Norwalk High Coach Bob Hart is not happy about the fact that the Truckers play Akron St. Vincent in the state playoffs Saturday night on the field (the Rubber Bowl) on which St. Vincent played five games this season.

Adding to the home field advantage is the fact that the field is covered with artificial turf and the Truckers have never played on artificial turf.

“It definitely is an advantage, began Hart. “We brought the matter to the attention of the people there (in Columbus) and they evidently hadn’t considered that. There’s a rule in basketball where if a team has played on the court where the tournament is held, the other team is entitled to a practice on the court, but we can’t because that’s the rule.”

Mark Hauler FC’s best defensive player

Monroeville middle guard Mark Hauler was named the best defensive player in the Firelands Conference and St. Paul first-year Coach Dick Alge was named Coach of the Year, on the league’s all-star team.

Hauler, a 180-pound junior, took part in 121 tackles this year.

“He just has such tremendous strength and speed that he was very difficult for any one man or two men to block,” praised Monroeville Coach Sam Fornsaglio. “Most of the time he was double-teamed. It they didn’t there was just no way they could block him. And that made our linebackers and tackles that much stronger because they were more free. He was really the strength of our defense.”

Alge took over the Flyers in what many people thought was a rebuilding year. But with the Flyers continuing their tradition of winning the close games, they swept to their fourth FC championship with a 6-1 mark, and stood 8-1 overall.

