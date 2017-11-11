The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date in 1974:

19 workers furloughed by Sheller

The Sheller-Globe Corp plant in Norwalk has laid off 19 hourly workers because of a production slowdown.

However, an official in the company’s Toledo office, said the layoff is temporary.

The Norwalk plant, which manufactures truck cabs, employs about 250.

Wins $1,000 lottery

CLEVELAND — A New London man was in Cleveland Monday to collect $1,000 he won in last week’s Ohio lottery.

Morris L. Buchanan won $1,000 for having the double number in two blue boxes. He bought the ticket at Gopp’s Carry-Out, New London.

Buchanan, a kitchen designer, said he would “blow some if up here (Cleveland), before I get back to New London.” After that, he may use the money for home improvements. “I want to remodel my own kitchen, and this will help a little bit,” he said.

Newsboy bitten

A paperboy was bitten by a dog while delivering his papers Monday afternoon.

Jeffery L. Barrett, 31 Fruen St., was delivering papers in the League and Foster street area when a large German Shepherd came around the side of a house. It bit him on the right leg.

The bite didn’t break the skin, Norwalk police said. They told the dog’s owner to keep it confined for 10 days.

LaRoche splinters pins with 646-241 sizzler

Leo LaRoche posted games of 241 and 226 in his 646 “sizzler” for Sycamore Hills in the Wednesday Late League at City Lanes.

Teammate Don Reed zoomed in on a 222 game in his 545 and Bob McGuckin wrapped up a 535. Bill Mesenburg whipped up a 204-219-593 for Hartland Speed Shop and Joe Watts claimed a 219-569 for Citizen’s Bank, Terry Skistimas, a 200-541 and Jim Ackerman a 210-532.

Don Graham quits at Alliance

ALLIANCE -—Donald Graham, head football coach at Alliance High School, submitted his resignation to the city board of education Monday, effective immediately.

Graham had compiled a 4-16 record during his two years at the school.

Prior to coaching at Alliance, Graham had coached at Monroeville and Clyde high schools.

He started the winning tradition at Monroeville, with a 6-3 mark in 1970, snapping four years of losing records.

He guided Clyde to its first Sandusky Bay Conference championship and undefeated season in 1972.

Trucker seniors

(Photo caption) Mike Seitz and Herb Harkness are two Norwalk High seniors who will be playing in the playoff game Saturday. Seitz leads the team in interceptions and also plays offense. Harkness is coming on strong after an early season injury.

Robson named Torjans’ MVP

GREENWICH — Senior fullback Jim Robson was honored as South Central High School’s Most Valuable Player at the school’s football banquet Monday night.

Robson, chosen by a vote of his teammates, rushed for 380 yards on 88 carries this season and led the team in scoring with 48 points.

Coming Monday — Nov. 13, 1974: Owens tells how drug informant, detective harassed, threatened

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok