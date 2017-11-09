The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 43 years ago:

Truckers’ chances good for state playoff berth

The race for the state football playoffs in Class AA Region 6 is just about as tight as can be, with Norwalk High still standing a good chance of getting the prestigious berth.

And strangely enough, the otherwise lackluster Lorain Catholic-Perkins clash tonight may hold the key to the Truckers’ fate.

In this week’s computer ratings, Shelby held first place with 88 points, with Norwalk second at 84.5.

The Truckers picked up 14 points for the win over Clyde. Huron gave the Truckers a big assist by defeating Bellevue, earning Norwalk three more points. The Truckers also got one point for WIllard’s win over Seneca East. Norwalk lost out on a chance to gain two points when Vermilion fell to Firelands 38-15.

The means the Truckers have 102.5 points, and should also receive an average of points from Tiffin Columbian, Bucyrus, Galion and Uppper Sandusky, which did not have 10th games.

3 Truckers run for over 100 yards

Three Norwalk High running backs ran for over 100 yards Friday night as the Truckers blasted co-Sandusky Bay Conference champions Clyde 42-0 to tie a school record for wins in a season.

Norwalk scored the most points since lashing Upper Sandusky 52-6 in the second to last game of the 1960 season to finish 9-1. The win was the second in a row over Clyde by shutout and was the fourth shutout of the 1974 season.

Senior John McCarty blasted out 150 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns and went over the 1,000-yard mark in yards gained with 1,010 for the year. The senior speedster went over the century mark in scoring as he now has 108 points.

Junior Brad Mason ran for 199 yards on 20 carries, and now has 960 yards on the year. He also scored twice and has 62 points.

Senior fullback Barry Smith carried just five times, but picked up 102 yards before coming out of the game with an injury in the third period.

White scores 3 times in Eagles’ win

MONROEVILLE — Monroeville took advantage of seven turnovers by Keystone here Friday night to post a 20-0 victory.

Mike White scored the first of three touchdowns, a one-yard lunge, to cap a drive which covered 63 yards in nine plays. Ted Haughawout kicked the conversion point. The score came with 4:17 left in the half.

Willard tames Seneca East Tigers by 42-22

WILLARD — Willard came through with its best offensive showing of the season Friday night to hand Mid-Ohio League champion Seneca East a 42-0 pasting. The Crimson Flashes’ best offensive showing prior to Friday night was 13 points.

Tailback Joe Semer scored twice on short runs to take individual scoring honors for Willard. Other WIlard touchdowns came on return with a blocked punt by Dana Shockley, a 23-yard pass from Roger Winemiller to Steve Shaarda, a run by John Goodsite and a pass from Winemiler to Keith Kuhn.

