Put it all over Tiffin Saturday

The top stories in The Evening Herald on this date in 1913:

Norwalk High wins from visitors by 58 to 0 score

The Tiffin High School football team proved to be “easy picking” for the Nrowalk High School gridiron warriors in their game on Whitney Athletic Field Saturday afternoon, the local boys downing the visitors by the overwhelming score of 58 to 0. Norwalk High slightly outweighed the visitors, and outplayed them from the start. The cold weather seemed to affect them at the start and later they seemed to become bewildered by Norwalk’s fast work. In flashes, however, they displayed good form and on several occasions forced the local boys to punt on the fourth down.

The Norwalk backs went through the Tiffin line for big gains almost at will. In the second half eight Norwalk scrubs were given a chance to show their ability. The local boys excelled the visitors on end runs and were also more successful with the forward past than their opponents. The Tiffin boys made the most of their gains on line bucks and forward passes.

Winters, Norwalk High’s left half, was the star of the game as usual. His playing is certainly a delight to watch. Time and again he made long gains through the Tiffin line, shaking off four and five tacklers before being downed and at that it usually took six or seven of them to make him bite the dust.

Hendrickson also put on a fine game for the local boys, making four touchdowns and playing a fine all-around game. Stewart and Erb put up the best game on the line. A bit of comedy was injected into the game in the second half when “Stubby” McDonald was put in in the place of Rowley, subbing for Francis at end. Although McDonald is only about five feet in height and weighs around ninety pounds, he is certainly there when it comes to holding up his end in a football game. The visitors attempted to run his end when he was put in, but after two attempts in which McDonald downed the man with the ball, they gave it up. McDonald also surprised the visitors by intercepting a forward pass.

Aged man passes to his reward

Anthony Michael, an aged German resident of this city, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Albert Mathews, of No. 114 Woodlawn Avenue, Sunday morning at 2:30 o’clcok, death being due to old age.

The deceased was born in Baden, Germany, Jan. 1, 1826. At the age of 23 he came to America, settling at Monroeville, where the greater part of his life in this country was spent.

The deceased is survived by four children as follows: Mrs. George Rose and Joseph Michael of Monroeville; Henry M. Michael of Sandusky; and Mrs. Albert Matthew of this city.

Solemn service at St. Mary’s

For forty-three years the old bell of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, familiar and sweet sounding, rang forth its summons to the people of that parish, carrying messages of service, of joy, of woe. Yesterday, it was supplanted with a new bell, installed with impressive ceremonies, and which bears upon it an inscription which commemorates the old bell, which had served so long and so well.

The new bell purchased for St. Mary’s Church because of the old bell had become cracked, weighs nearly two thousand pounds. Inscribed upon it is the following legend: “In 1912, Purchased to Replace Bell Bought in 1869.”

Dies of hurt sustained Oct. 22

John L. McCague, who was struck by a W&L switch engine on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 22, about 5 o’clock, , while on the way to his home, No. 67 Woodlawn Avenue, died from his injuries Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock. Mr. McCague attempted, in his hurry to get home, to pass across the track, not realizing the locomotive was so close. He was cut and bruised and injured internally, death resulting from internal hemorrhages.

The deceased was born in Holmes county but came to Huron with his parents when about three years of age. His occupation was that of a farmer.

Mr. McCague is survived by a wife and one daughter, the latter, Ada McCague, aged 26.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok