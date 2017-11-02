Shock of explosion felt here

The top stories in The Evening Herald on this date in 1913:

Power magazine near Bradner, forty miles away, lets go Thursday

The shock from the explosion of a powder magazine at the plant of the Dupont Powder Co. near Bradner, Wood County, between 35 and 40 miles due west of this city, was distinctly felt yesterday morning shortly after 11 o’clock. Two employees, Hugh Easton and Ed Linkenstein, were killed by the explosion.

The men had gone to the magazine to mix some nitro glycerin. Easton was inside the building while Lickenstein was busy outside when the explosion occurred. Easton’s left side was reduced to splinters. A heavy boiler blown out of the place fell upon Lickenstein, crushing him to death. A hole 50 feet in diameter and 15 feet deep, now marks the spot where the magazine stood. Glass in buildings for miles around was shattered.

Escapes injury in auto accident

Will Gfell, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Gfell, of Milan Street, met with an accident while running his father’s automobile on Milan Street this morning about 8:30 o’clock.

He was running the machine north, toward his home, and when a short distance north of the railroad tracks endeavored to turn out for an approaching vehicle.

As the automobile turned a tire exploded and caused the car to run upon a pile of leaves at the side of the street, which upset the car. The automobile turned turtle, smashing the top and wind shield, but not otherwise damaging the machine.

Young Gfell realized that the car was going to tip over and he quickly shut off the power and slipped from behind the steering wheel.

Will speak in his old home town

A dispatch has just been received stating that one of the United States’ most able platform orators, the Honorable Michael J. Fanning, now in Colorado with United States Senator Richard Hobson working for statewide prohibition, will be in this city next week for a short visit with his sister, Mrs. Thomas Coe, and other relatives, and will speak in a number of places in the county while here.

The members of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the pastors of this city are united in a largely attended welcome home for this gifted orator, who as a poor machinist in the Perkins shops some twenty-five years ago, made his first public address during the Murphy meetings in Whittlesey Hall.

Will bless bell Sunday

The new bell recently purchased by the congregation of St. Mary’s Catholic Church to take the place of the old one which cracked, will be blessed Sunday afternoon at 3:30 o’clock with appropriate services.

The bell has been placed in the front of the auditorium of the church for the service, which will be conducted by the Rev. D.T.C. O’Riley of Cleveland, Chancellor of the Diocese.

The Clubs

The Arachne Club was delightfully entertained at the home of Mrs. Charles Bishop, No. 10 West League Street, on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 31, all members being present.

Responses to roll call were current events. Sewing and sociability prevailed throughout the afternoon. The hostess served a six o’clock dinner, the table decorations being in keeping wit the season. The dining room was decorated with cornstalks, pumpkins and autumn leaves.

The latch string will be out to the members of the club at the suburban home of Mrs. Josiah Delamter on the Milan Road in two weeks, on Thrusday, Nov. 14.

Coming Friday — Nov. 3, 1913: Aged man passes to his reward

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok