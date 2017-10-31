The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date in 1968:

Baby in foster home

The baby girl found on the doorstep of a Collins church Oct. 19 has been placed in a foster home.

Mrs. Wayne Ward of the Huron County Welfare Department said the baby was discharged from the hospital last week and is in “excellent condition.” The child is in the care of the welfare department.

Mrs. Ward noted that the law requires a waiting period of two years before a child can be placed for adoption if the parents are not available to give consent.

Trick or treat?

(Photo caption) Susie Herner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Herner of 216 W. Main Street, stands aside a Halloween witch that she and other family members constructed. “Real” witches will be trick or treating in Norwalk tonight from 7 to 9 p.m.

In Berlin

Pvt. Danny H. Justice has arrived in Berlin, Germany, where he will spend 18 months. He finished basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. and infantry training at Fort Polk, La.

He is a 1966 graduate of Norwalk High School.

His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Justice of 103 Jefferson Street.

Truckers hope history repeats

Billy Baines rolled through the defense and headed for the goal line 38 yards away. He went in standing up, giving the Truckers a 23-8 lead which iced the game. Norwalk went on to win 22-16.

It was the Truckers’ final victory before the start of their current twenty game skid. The opponent — Upper Sandusky, the date — Oct. 21, 1966. The occasion — Homecoming.

Norwalk will again celebrate homecoming Friday night and again the opponent is Upper Sandusky. Will the Truckers repeat history and walk off with a victory?

“If we can get back to playing like we did against Bellevue, we have a good chance,” said Len Hardman, coach of the hard pressed Truckers. “The boys mainly have to get themselves up for this game.”

Young Flyers undefeated

Undefeated seasons are becoming a habit at St. Paul this year, as the Flyer junior high team downed Western Reserve 22-6 Wednesday to complete a six-game unblemished season.

St. Paul got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter with a 40-yard run by Tom Bellamy. Bellamy then threw to halfback Bill Rospert for the conversion.

Coming Wednesday -— Nov. 1, 1968: Cat bite victim must take shots

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok