The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 92 years ago:

J. P. Lawrence dies at home of daughter at ripe age

Joseph Perry Lawrence, one of Huron County’s highly-esteemed octagenerians, passed peacefully away here Friday afternoon at the home of his daughter, Mrs. C.W. Anderson, on West Main Street. Death was due to old age, he having reached the advanced station of 84 years.

The funeral services will be in charge of the Rev. A.J. Funnell, of the Presbyterian Church, at the Anderson residence, Sunday at 2:30 p.m.; interment beside his wife in the family plot in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Perry Lawrence, as he was universally called, was born March 28, 1841 in Norwich township, the son of Wilder Lawrence Jr., one of the pioneers of the county. He married Rosamund C. Fish of this county, whose death occurred four years ago. Two children survive, Mrs. C.W. Anderson and Miss Maud Lawrence, both of whom were at his side when the end came; for the past week he has been in a semi-conscious state.

For many years Mr. Lawrence has been a resident of this city. In his earlier years, he was a successful merchant and then went into the lumber business, which he conducted in a highly successful manner for a long period of years; it is now the Garretson Lumber Co. For the past fifteen years or so, he has led the retired life.

Has collection of deadly bugs

G.J. Lock has on exhibition in a glass jar in Cook’s Cigar Store window, a collection of deadly poisonous bugs that he personally gathered together when he lived in Arizona. In the ghastly group are a tarantula, two lizards, centipedes, scorpions, Mexican asp and a deadly fly whose sting produces instant death.

More eagles nests reported

Reports of establishment of new nests by eagles are being made throughout this section of the state. One of the largest of the newly discovered nests, but in reality one of the apparently oldest eagles’ lairs in northern Ohio, is at Kelley’s Island near the northeast lake shore. The Kelley’s Island nest measures 10 feet in diameter. A pair of giant birds make their home there. A new nest is located on the Cedar Point, while another is near Rockwell Lake, near Kent.

Grand dragons of K.K.K. to hold meeting

COLUMBUS — Clyde W. Osborn, grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, announced Friday that the annual meeting of grand dragons of the United States, which opens at Buckeye Lake near here next Tuesday, will have for its object the ogranizing of “a drive to save America from a pagan civilization — to return the church to Christ.”

According to Osborn, the question of barring teaching of the theory of evolution in the schools is not considered a serious matter with the Klan and no concerted effort is to be made to bar it. But the Klan does insist, however, he said, that the Bible teachings of the miraculous birth of Christ be taught, along side the evolution theory and indicated that the Klan expect to continue the fight to bring about compulsory Bible education in the schools.

Another thing which Osborn said the Klan proposes to fight for is maintenance of the present immigration law and amendments to it that will stop the leak across the Mexican and Canadian borders and from the West Indies.

Coming Wednesday — Aug. 22, 1925: Nearly 50,000 reported at Bellevue Klan meeting Saturday

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok