The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 51 years ago:

‘Poverty’ libraries still shut

Two pre-cut buildings put up near Pleasant and League elementary schools for libraries were not available for use of summer school students and still may not be open when school starts Sept. 6.

The buildings have been accepted because they are still not fully equipped, reports Dr. Sturgis R. Carbin, superintendent of schools.

“We don’t want to take possession until everything is here,” he explained.

Still lacking are air conditioning units.

Welcome to Norwalk

Two Ashland College graduates and their young son moved to Norwalk about three weeks ago. They are Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Eagle and son Timmy, 52 E. Elm St.

Eagle, 29, is a 1960 graduate of Ashland College where he majored in business education. He taught briefly in Mansfield, Vandalia and Dayton and spent three and half years in the U.S. Navy. He was discharged with the rank of Lieutenant.

He will teach distributive education at Norwalk High School this fall.

His wife, Ann, 26, was graduated in 1962 from Ashland College with a B.A. in music. She plays the violin and says “I like music, sort of a hobby, I guess. I play in groups occasionally — I go back to college and play in the orchestra.”

Their son, Timmy, who is one and a half years old, spends his time “keeping his mother busy.”

There’s a ‘picturesque’ barn located near Milan

The Carl Mortensen barn on Route 113 east of Milan aires a distinctive feature which has made it a tourist attraction as well as a housing for fruit, vegetables and garden supplies.The ordinary large white barn displays the painted mural of a man at work with his oxen.

The painting has no name and no real reason for being there, according to Mortensen.

It was painted 10 years ago by a retired sailor who called himself Gay Signs.

St. Paul’s is small, quick

Eleven lettermen were included in the squad of 56 eligibles which greeted St. Paul Flyer Coach Ralph Shoemaker yesterday morning for the first football drills.

The eleven veterans will fill all of the positions with the exception of a center.

The backfield first string candidates are led by fullback John Fantauzzo (210) who averaged near four yards per carry last year prior to an injury which shelved him for part of the campaign.

The rest of the backs are quarterback John Amato (150), and halfbacks Jim Grine (180) and Bill Kluding (165).

The linemen returning are tackles Frank Schnellinger (185), and Jim Stotz (180). Guards are Al Hershberger (160), and Chuck Gross (167). and ends Mike Vogus (155) and Tom Furey (155).

Grien and Vogus are only juniors.

