The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 51 years ago:

Boy hurt watching for UFO’s

A teen-age hunt for UFO’s ended in a speedy ride to the hospital early this morning.

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports that several cars of teen-agers were on Jacobs Road near Lovers Lane and a mile northwest of Norwalk and that the youths were looking for UFO’s

Details on the incident are not complete but, according to the investigating officer, the boys thought they sighted a UFO and made a quick exit in a car driven by Donald J. Linder, 18, 24 Old State Road.

One of the boys, the officers said, did not get in the car and climbed on the back. Harley Penwell, 17, New State Road, clung to the car as it went up a hill but slipped off, hitting his head.

He was taken to Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital. He is listed in fairly good condition today.

Coincidentally, an observatory in Pennsylvania reported that a bright shadow-producing meteorite appeared in the sky at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. It occurred just minutes before the accident.

65 attend 49th reunion

Some 65 relatives attended the 49th annual reunion of the descendants of Martin Kellogg Sunday in the Steuben Church of the Master.

New officers elected include: President, Elmer Smith, Marion; Vice President, Robert Brooks, Peru; Secretary-Treasurer, Mrs. Robert Brooks.

Honored members were Mrs. P.FF. Brooks, Norwalk, oldest and most faithful; Todd Brian Rasey, Montpelior, youngest; Mr. and Mrs. Bainbridge Rasey, Montpelior, from the fathest distance.

Historican Dale C. Kellogg, Elyria, read some old family letters.

Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Long of Grand Rapids will be next year’s hosts.

Erie accountants elect Norwalk men

Three Norwalk men were among the nine officers elected by the Lake Erie Central Chapter of the National Association of Accountants.

Joe Bridge was elected secretary, John Lau was named to special activities chairman; and S.W. Ross was elected publicity chairman.

4-Hers sew in style

(Photo captions) Area 4-H girls have carried high styling to their sewing machines this year. Lively colors appearing in geometric designs used by young seamstresses who modeled their creations at the annual 4-H Style Show Revue Saturday.

Those pictured include: Judy Schild, in Plum Plaid; Jane Baker and Connie Burns in Checks (Jane took top award for her houndstooth wool coat; Becky Skinn and Lynn Calhoun (Wild ties now in for girls); Kathy Wheeler has the total look and was awarded top honor for first outfit; and Janet Stein, checks at night.

Coming Monday — Aug. 21, 1966: ‘Poverty’ libraries still shut

