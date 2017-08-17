Laning Company's plant badly damaged by fire

The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 114 years ago:

The loss will be $100,000; 250 people are thrown out of work

One of the most disastrous fires that ever visited Norwalk occurred this morning at 4:45 o’clock, when a part of the large brick plant of the Laning Company was destroyed, entailing a loss on building, machinery, etc., of probably $100,000 which, however, is fully covered by insurance, the total insurance carried by the company being about $150,000.

The property destroyed included eight Linotype machines, about twenty printing presses, a valuable law library, a lot of completed and partially completed work, and other machinery, equipment and office fixtures.

Fortunately the flames were checked before they reached the best part of the factory, the large, new, three-story brick part on the Hester Street side of the plant, where the counter checkbook department is located, and that was saved.

The brick warehouse, containing surplus stock of fair printing and law publications, were also not injured at all.

The cause of the fire is not known, but it is supposed to have started in or about the boiler room.

Her thirteenth birthday

Miss Lucille Adams, whose home is at 33 Oak Street, entertained some forty-five or more of her young friends this afternoon in honor of her thirteenth birthday. The afternoon was given up to games and amusements of all kinds, and an additional relish was given to the party by some fine refreshments. The young hostess was kindly remembered with many useful and beautiful presents.

Death of a young man

The Reflector is much pained to chronicle the death of Charles A. Suhr, which occurred about midnight Sunday, at the home of his father, William A. Suhr, on the Medina Road, east of Norwalk, of typhoid fever, after a week’s illness. The deceased, who was a most exemplary young man, was a graduate of Norwalk HIgh School, class of 1902, and would have been 18 years of age November 26. For several months past he had been in the employ of W.A. Dunton, but about a week ago, he was forced, by illness, to give up work. He had a host of friends who extend to his grief stricken parents their sincere sympathy.

Clawson family reunion

The reunion of the Clawson family on Wednesday, August 12th, was attended by fifty or more relatives and was one of the most enjoyable gatherings that have taken place on the Old State Road for many a day, and that community is noted for its pleasant neighborhood reunions.



The Clawson reunion was held at the home of G.B. Clawson, where the Clawsons and direct descendants and other relatives gathered in force to enjoy the day’s festivities, to meet old faces and to talk over the days of long ago when the Old State Road was almost a wilderness, but which later was destined to “bud and blosom as the rose.”

Interesting papers relative to the history of the Clawson family and early settlement of the Old State Road were presented by Lester Clawson of Dartford, Wis., and I.M. Gillet, and a paper in rhyme, well worded and witty by a grandson, Gifford R. Miller, of Toledo, was read, in which pleasing reference was made to the “old swimming hole” and sycamore tree.

In Mr. Gillett’s interesting paper reference was made to the old log house which stood not far from the brick school house in district No. 11, on the Randolph farm. This house, the first one built in Huron County, was erected by Nathan Comstock, father of the late Philo Comstock.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok