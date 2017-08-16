Rough house at Fremont

The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 114 years ago:

Friday’s Democratic senatorial convention broke up in an ugly row

The Democratic senatorial convention at Fremont Friday broke up in an ugly row and the Huron County delegates returned home firmly believing and loudly declaring that their candidate, A.E. Rowley, had been defrauded out of the nomination.

Trouble began before the announcement of the sixth ballot, on which Stang, of Erie County, received 58 1/2 votes; Rowley, of Huron County, 78 1/2; and Heal, of Sandusky County, 1. The result of this ballot, however, was not announced, for right then ensued a most disorderly scene.

Charges of sidetracking ballots were made and the result was that the vote had to be cast again. Stang was announced as having 46 votes in Erie County, but the secretary got no further. Steward, of Huron, immediately went after the Erie delegation. “I challenge Erie’s vote,” he said. “I know of five votes that were cast for Rowley that were not counted. I object to this. It’s wrong.”

Third tennis tea

The young ladies of St. Paul’s Episcopal Sunday school will serve the third tennis tea on the parish rounds Tuesday afternoon.

An interesting tennis tournament between ladies and gentlemen will begin at 4 o’clock and a substantial supper will be served from 5 o’clock on through the evening. In case of rain, the “tea” will be served in the chapel. All are cordially invited to attend.

Moved to Norwalk

The family of Paul Kramer, who came here several weeks ago from Geneva, O., to enter the employ of the A.B. Chase Company, has moved to Norwalk and is located at No. 115 Whittlesey Ave.

Girls wanted

We desire to make additions to the force in our proofreading department and will give the preference to Norwalk young ladies who are efficient. Apply to Charles Shively, head of this department, at our publishing house. Applicants must be able to read writing readily, punctuate fairly and spell well. Situation permanent.

—- The Laning Company

Jefferson Street sewer: An undertaking that is requiring a large amount of labor and time

Take a stroll Sunday and go down on West Street and view the mammoth trenches that are being dug for the new sewer. It’s worth going to see — a big open trench, averaging 1,000 feet in length and from 9 to 12 feet in depth, in blue clay.

Few people of this citry are aware of the magnitude of this sewer, which has been in process of construciton since the sixth day of July, the contractors being the Norwalk Stone & Brick Company; Ralph L. Mesnard of the above company is general superintendent and engineer in charge. Already over 1,800 feet of 22-inch pipe have been tucked away out of sight, and at the present time there is about 800 feet of trenching ready for the laying of pipe, which is being carried on daily by a large gang of men.

The outlet of this big sewer is in the ravine near the W. & L. E. railroad track, below the pickle plant. It was at this point that the work was started. From this point the sewer takes a southerly direction through the fields until opposite Jefferson Street, which it changes its course and strikes Jefferson Street at the intersection on West Street, then it continues on east until it connects with the main sewer near Pleasant Street. It also branches off at the intersection of Cortland Street and goes south on that street far enough to include all of the lots up to Main Street.

The sewer requries three sizes of pipe to complete the job. Twenty-two inch is used from the ravine to West Street, from that point a 20-inch is used and 15-inch on Cortland Street. It is hoped that provided good weather hovers over us the pipe laying will be completed as far as West Street, by Monday afternoon. The pipe is already on the ground, with the exception of two car loads, which is being unloaded today from the cars.

One of the oldest pioneers in Norwalk

Today (Saturday) one of the Reflector’s oldest subscribers and most esteemed friends, Mrs. E.A. Firby, celebrates her eighty-seventh birthday at her home at East Norwalk. She was born in New York City, Aug. 15, 1816. She came to this county sixty-one years ago and fifty-five years of that time she has resided at the same place in East Norwalk. Although nearly four score and ten years of age, she is still in the enjoyment of excellent health with all her faculties unimpaired.

Her home is with her son, E.A. Firby, and daughter, Mrs. C.M. Deering, who minister to her every comfort.

