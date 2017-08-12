The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 43 years ago:

Plan new tennis courts

Two new tennis courts will be built at Pleasant Street Park, Mayor Wayne Goodsite announced today.

The new courts will be just east of the two courts now at the park. They will be concrete and will be lighted, as are the existing courts.

“We have plenty of poles at the site now and won’t have to get new ones. It will be just a matter of rearranging some of the poles,” explained the mayor.

City workers will do “the scalping” for the courts, but the city will ask for bids on the concrete work.

Appoint special ed supervisor

The Huron County Board of Education Monday night named Mary Ann Hutchinson special education supervisor for county schools.

Mrs. Hutchinson, who has been a work-study coordinator, fills the vacancy created when Mrs. Christy Fisher resigned.

Mrs. Fisher, wife of former Monroeville Supt. Harlan Fisher, has gone to Wilmington with her husband where he is an assistant professor of education.

Bench smashed

A concrete and wood bench, taken from in front of the Huron County Courthouse, was found in the middle of West Main Street early this morning.

Police said it was smashed as though it had been hit or dropped onto the street.

Police questioned the owner of a pickup truck that had been parked in front of the courthouse most of the night and three companions about the bench.

20 vie in bike rodeo

More than 20 youngsters competed Saturday in the Jaycee Bicycle Safety Rodeo at the Junior High School parking lot.

Top point-getter in the boys division was Shaun Kirk, 12, with 201 points. Shaun is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kirk, 115 W. Washington St.

Ann Ritzenthaler, 12, was the top point-getter for the girls, with 195 points. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ritzenhaler, 10 St. Clair St.

Other winners were Jeff Hackbush, 7; Ann Nestor, 7; Patricia Nestor, 8; Aaron Kirk, 9; Tom Hawes, 11 and Randy Witter, 14.

Social Scene

The 51st annual Clark Family reunion will be held at LeMar Lake Park, 263 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk, at 12:30 p.m., Aug. 25. Hosts are Mr. and Mrs. Paul Tucker and Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Tucker. Each family is to bring a covered dish and table service.

Coming Monday — Aug. 14, 1903: The lawyers’ game

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok