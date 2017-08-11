The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 43 years ago:

County fair opens Tuesday

The Huron County Fairgrounds was a flurry of activity today as everyone from concessionaires to animal exhibitors started getting ready for opening of the 1974 fair Tuesday.

George Ryerson, secretary of the fair board, said most of the concessionaires want to be ready to open for business this evening.

Tonight is the first of two nights for a National Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull, the first NTPA-sanctioned pull ever at the fairgrounds.

Tom Secor, president of the fair board, explained the rides were moved to get them away from the grandstand. “We wanted to get rid of the noise at the grandstands and the track,” Secor explained.

This is Secor’s first year as fair board president and the first fair he’s presided over. That thought doesn’t worry him though.

“The fair manager, George Ryerson, makes sure everything is in place,” Secor said. “For us other officers, it’s up to us to assist him in keeping things going.”

Lottery tickets selling briskly

Sales of the Ohio lottery tickets are brisk, local sellers told the Reflector today. In fact, some of the sellers said they were surprised at the pace.

Most purchasers buy two tickets, they reported.

Tickets for the first drawing, Aug. 22, went on sale Friday.

Tom Berry, owner of the Glass Bar in downtown Norwalk, said he had to go to the bank for additional tickets this morning. His initial supply of 750 tickets was exhausted Sunday.

What a catch!

(Photo caption) Annette and Jay Luxon admire the bluegills they caught at Memorial Lake Park at the city employees picnic Saturday. They are the children of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Luxon, 29 Norwood Ave. Their father works for the park department.

Scanlon has left Norwalk

Daniel Scanlon who earlier this summer created a stir in the Huron County Humane Society, has left town and his wife says she doesn’t expect him to return.

Scanlon left Norwalk in June, soon after he threatened to picket Norwalk’s City Hall unless he got a promise from Mayor Wayne Goodsite that the city would help finance an animal shelter.

Just previous to that he was in the center of a controversy at a Humane Society meeting when the society refused to sanction a street dance he had planned, using the society’s name.

Stepping out in style

(Photo caption) Maureen Gfell, 10, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gfell, 154 Woodlawn Ave., models her tote bag outfit at the 4-H Style Review Friday at Towne and Country Theatre. There were 620 entries in the show. All the winners, including the six top girls who will compete at the state fair, and the best of show winner, will be announced at the Style Revue at the Huron County Fair at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok