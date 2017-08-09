The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 85 years ago:

Norwalk girls may appear in beauty show

Norwalk may be represented in the beauty contest to be held by the Elks at their state convention at Cedar Point Aug. 28-Sept. 2.

J.N. Orebaugh, exalted ruler of the local lodge, has been asked by the state department to invite girls of the Norwalk territory to enter. The first prize is $200 and a trip to the national convention at Milwaukee next summer.

Tree-cutting mishap fatal to Wm. Childs

William Childs, 73, a veteran livestock and wool buyer of the county, died in Willard at 4:50 p.m. Monday of injuries received in a tree-felling accident on the farm of Sheriff Harry D. Smith in Greenfieild township at about 10 a.m. on that day. Death resulted from a fractured skull. Mr. Childs never regained consciousness.

The victim of the fatality had been a life-long resident of Huron County. He had resided in Norwalk on Norwood Avenue for a number of years and at the time of his death was living at North Fairfield with his daughter, Mrs. Bernice Kelser.

At the time of the accident, Mr. Childs was working with C.R. Arimann and Harold Mitchell, both of North Fairfield. A dead limb of the tree was displaced during the cutting operation and fell, striking Mr. Childs on the head.

Mr. Childs is survived by his daughter, two grandchildren, the brothers, Edward of Plymouth and E.U. Childs of Norwalk, and a sister, Mrs. G. Ray Craig of Norwalk.

Farmers report that Mr. Childs was one of the most astute buyers of livestock, wool and field seeds in the county.

Mrs. Lillian Lillard released from jail

Mrs. Lillian Lillard, formerly of Willard and held here for about two weeks on a five-year-old liquor charge, has been released.

She walked out of jail here in about 1926 and was arrested the night that her brother, Clyborn Rutledge, was slain by his wife at Willard last month. The woman was being held for the town of Willard and not for Huron County.

Were she to serve out the remainder of her $1,000 liquor fine here, it would be necessary for the county to bear the expense of keeping her about two years, it is stated.

New pavement at New London is formally opened

NEW LONDON — In the presence of a large group of the members of the New London Rotary Club and private citizens, Mayor W.G. Broughton of this village formally opened the new 1 1/4 mile brick pavement just completed by the State Highway Department.

This improvement is a 40-foot road, extending from the New London village limits to the Ashland County line, just beyond Fiddler’s Green. At the Green, a sharp curve has been eliminated, the road at this point being straightened almost completely. In the past, this curve has been the scene of many disastrous accidents.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok