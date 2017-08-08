The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 85 years ago:

Girl, aged 5, is run down by motor car

Ruth Merner, five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Merner of 155 E. Main Street, was run down by a motor car driven by E.F. Powell of 2042 E. 83rd Street, Cleveland, near her home last evening. Although struck with considerable force, the child, apparently is not badly hurt. She was taken to Memorial Hospital. No bones were broken. Roy Stentz, who witnessed the accident, told Deputy Sheriffs Berry and King this: the driver evidently was not at fault.

Local Scouts advanced in honor court

A number of Norwalk Boy Scouts were advanced in rank Saturday evening at an imposing Court-of-Honor held in Sage’s Grove at Camp Lake Shore.

The event proved one of the leading features of the annual summer camp of the Boy Scouts of the Firelands region.

Alfred Tanner, Albert Mack Jr. and Leo. Grof received the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

Among the local scouts who received honors were Robert Pressing, Harry McKnight, Kenneth Wilson, Tom Protzman, John Orebaugh, John Nerby, Don Robertson, John K. Hess, Paul Carpenter, M. Patrick, Stan Pohl, Rolin Cronk and Dick Roasberry, the latter of New London.

Goodsite infant passes away here

Patricia Louise, the two-month-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Goodsite of 131 Newton Ct., passed away at the home here yesterday. The Goodsite family formerly lived in Milan. Surviving are the parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock from the Rawle Funeral Home in Milan. Interment will be made in the Milan cemetery.

Huron County Republicans meet caravan

PAINESVILLE, O (UPI) — An automobile caravan carrying Republican state and congressional candidates, was formed here today for a five-city tour of Ohio to acquaint voters with the principal figures on the G.O. P. ticket. There will be no speeches.

Among those from Huron County who plan to attend are: Dudley A. White, Chairman of the Executive Committee; J.G. White, Chairman of the Central Committee; Mrs. E.D. Cline, Secretary of both G.O.P. committees; W.R. Pruner, R.C. Snyder, Frank Carpenter, L.A. Heston, E.G. Martin, Judge John M. Bechtol, Chas. McClave, P.M. White, Wm. Pease, D.L. Webb, Tom Bond, N.W. Lee, O.G. Tillotson, E.D. Cline, Dr. Chas. Peasley, Frank Knapp, Carl Hildebrand and John Berry.

Coming Wednesday — Aug. 9, 1932: Norwalk girls may appear in beauty show

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok