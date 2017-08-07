The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 85 years ago:

Livestock killed by deadly plants

It appears quite certain that the death of nearly a dozen sheep and a cow in the southeastern part of the county this week was caused by two poisonous weeds, the deadly spotted water hemlock and the poison water parsnip.

Minor Peck, who resides not far north of New London, lost a cow and five or six sheep while Earl Gardiner, a neighbor, lost three or four sheep.

County Agent Guy A. Hummon yesterday, after making an investigation at the Peck farm, discovered the two plants growing in a swampy tract. It appears that the cow’s death was caused by spotted water hemlock, and that the sheep died after eating the poison water parsnip.

Kipton “Cave Man” vies with “Norwalk Ape” and Sandusky Sea Serpent”

ELYRIA, O — Posse of sheriff’s deputies and private citizens today were hunting a “cave man” who is reported haunting Lorain County woods sans clothing.

Sheriff Clarence Adams said he had received several complaints but had been unable to find the “wild man” in a two-day search.

They did find some remains of a fire and shards of clothing in a deep ravine, but the lonely nudist could not be found.

The reports recalled several hoaxes which have frightened the western lake shore area in recent years. A gorilla was once reported at large in the vicinity of Norwalk and there have been recurrent stories of a “sea serpent” in the lake at Sandusky.

Musicians of this district will play at Ohio State Fair

A feature of the Ohio State Fair will be music by a large boys’ band. The movement is sponsored by the state board of education. Boys selected to play from this locality are:

Davis Cramer, Stephen Compton, Robert Englehart, Chas. Fehl, Geo. Frost, Robert Harris, Emerson Mitchell, Clyde McClintock, Phillip Robinson and Leonard Yingling, all of Bellevue; Paul Meyer, Willard; Morgan Pettit, Greenwich, George Service, Norwalk.

Orebaugh to lead autopsy reform move

J.N. Orebaugh, a Norwalk undertaker, has been named chairman of a committee by the Ohio Embalmers Association, selected to confer with a committee from the Ohio Society of Clinical and Laboratory Diagnosis in an effort to come to an agreement on the subject of certain phases of post mortem examinations. Funeral directors are highly desirous to bring about some sort of a pact that will cause an improvement in the condition of bodies following autopsies.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok