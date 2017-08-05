The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 49 years ago:

Norwalk man hurt in fall off truck

A Norwalk man is in serious condition at Elyria Memorial Hospital today after he fell out of a truck near Milan on Monday night.

Carl Nopper, 40, Drake Road, was driving south on Kelly Road, just north of Strecker Road, when he fell from his truck, striking his head on the pavement. Highway patrol could not give more details on the accident.

He was taken to Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Elyria.

Boosters hope to ‘sock it to ‘em’

“Sock it to ‘em Truckers” is the theme of a school spirit campaign launched by the Norwalk Boosters Club.

An emblem to go along with the campaign has been designed by Mrs. James Heyman, wife of Booster Club Membership Chairman James Heyman.

“We wanted something to help build some additional interest and spirit,” said Heyman.

The emblems have been printed as window stickers and are available from Booster Club members and the high school.

Norwalk soldier decorated

Edward Doerr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Doerr, 7 Garcia Drive, has been promoted to Specialist 5. He is stationed near Hue, Vietnam. Doerr also received the army commendation medal with “V” for valor.

On March 26, his infantry division at Dok To came under mortar and rocket attack. Doerr crawled outside the trench to retrieve ammunition belts from dead bodies, and helped move the wounded to helicopters while under attack.

Doerr will arrive home Aug. 16, after serving a year in Vietnam.

Grove All-Stars to play Detroit

The Norwalk Lefty Grove League will resume an old baseball series and bid goodbye to one of its most ardent supporters Aug. 18, in Detroit, Mich.

The league’s all-star team will play the Barney McCloskey All-Stars at AMVETS Field, the eighth such meeting of kid baseball teams from Detroit and Norwalk.

Both leagues are named after former major league stars. Grove, a Hall of Famer, lives in Norwalk, and McCloskey, former Detroit Tiger, lives in Detroit.

This year’s event also will mark the retirement of William Baines from baseball. The 73-year-old Norwalk man, who served as president this year of the Lefty Grove circuits, said “I thik fifty years is long enough.”

Baines actually started his baseball career when he was 20, as a pitcher and shortstop for the Kansas City Monarchs, an all-Negro team once considered one of the finest baseball teams in the country.

Baines moved to Norwalk from Toledo in 1959 when he got a job at the Norwalk Foundry. Son, Bill Baines, starred three years in football for Norwalk High.

The family lives at 16 Glover.

Coming Monday — Aug. 7, 1932: Livestock killed by deadly plant

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok