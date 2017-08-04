The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 49 years ago:

City fire turns new furniture to ashes

That was a joyful day two months ago when the furniture truck stopped in front of Ventura Sanchez’s home in Norwalk.

Out of the van came a new davenport, two overstuffed chairs, an electric stove, a kitchen table and chairs, dressers and end tables.

“My wife was happy,” Sanchez, 27, recalled Sunday. He had purchased about a thousand dollars worth of new furniture as a birthday surprise for his wife, Carmen, 26.

Today the new furniture — and the family’s other belongings — lay in the ashes of their home at 50 Glover St. A fire started in a downstairs bedroom at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The Sanchezes had time to save their children before the house filled with flames.

Service project

(Photo cutline) Members of the Willow Brook Beavers 4-H Club pose with signs they have made to remind Norwalk Township residents of the quarterly trash pick-ups. The signs will be placed along township roads. Pictured are Tim Woodward, Frank Schwab, Tim Slocum, Jeff Parma, Allen and Bob Ellett. The township trustees have asked that residents place their trash at the roadside for the next pick-up.

Only one played — two won in Teener

Two teener league games were scheduled for Saturday. One was played — VFW squashing Schild’s IGA 12-2 in a five-inning contest.

The other was not played — Bleiles failed to muster enough players to go against Auxiliary forfeiting 7-0.

In the game that was played, Schild’s scored its two sole runs in the first inning when Mark Spaar doubled to bring home two runners.

VFW also scored twice in the first, added four in the second, four in the fourth and two in the fifth, before the game was called.

Dan Schaffer tripled with two on in the fourth. VFW had a total of ten hits and one error. Kevin Trares struck out four and gave up two walks.

Schild’s pitcher Bob Myers fanned three, walked three as his mates backed him up with four hits.

Newton defendant in $825,000 traffic suits

Four lawsuits, asking a total of $825,000 have been filed in Huron County Common pleas Court against a Norwalk man as the result of a 1967 traffic accident in Seneca County.

Named as defendant in all four suits is Bert Newton, 25 Warren Drive, a retired oil company executive.

Filing the suits against Newton are Mr. and Mrs. John D. Marciniak, 1838 Perth St., Toledo, and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Millen, 2437 Portsmouth, Toledo.

All four separate petitions say their suits are based on an accident between cars driven by Newton and Marciniak that occurred May 14, 1967 at the intersection of U.S. Route 224 and State Route 100.

Coming Saturday — Aug. 5, 1968: Norwalk man hurt in fall off truck

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok