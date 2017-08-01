The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 98 years ago:

Elks lodge is installed at Willard

A large delegation of Norwalk Elks were present when the new Elks’ Lodge was inaugurated at Willard yesterday.

The trip was made in automobiles and in a special South Line car.

For some time, the Willard Elks have been known as members of the Antlers’ club of that city and have been affiliated with the Norwalk lodge.

The new Willard organization starts off under decidedly auspicious conditions with about 150 charter members. The Elks of that city are decidedly active and are expected to develop one of the strongest small-city lodges in the state.

With grand and state officers present and with delegations on hand from Norwalk, Tiffin, Sandusky and elsewhere, the ceremony attending the installation of the lodge was decidedly impressive. About 600 marched in the parade that preceded the meeting. Zeke Robinson, a well-known Willard man, is exalted ruler of the new lodge. M.J. Braneville is the secretary.

Killits asks investigation of gas coaches

C.G. Taylor, receiver for the Sandusky, Norwalk and Mansfield interurban line, has been instructed by Judge Killits of the Toledo federal court to make an investigation of the gasoline railway car situation.

It is stated that if Mr. Taylor’s report is satisfactory, gasoline cars may be put into operation on the south line to replace the electric system.

Mr. Taylor will visit four or five railways where the gas coaches are in use, including the Marblehead line on the peninsula and Ann Arbor railway.

At a recent meeting of the bond holders of the South Line at North Fairfield relative to the reorganization of the system, Mr. Taylor said that the use of gasoline cars would reduce the cost of operation $25,000 a year.

Col. Adams cricitically ill

Col. J.Q. Adams of Benedict Avenue who has been in failing health for some time, is now confined to his bed in a greatly weakened condition, without much hope of his rallying. He is conscious only a small portion of the time.

Two ball games here Labor Day

Joe Van Dette, who is looking after the base ball games that are to be played here Labor Day, says that base ball is to be made a big feature of the program.

The games will be played, one in the forenoon and one in the afternoon. Mr. Van Dette is now at work whipping a team in shape for that day. He will date a strong aggregation to play against his nine on that date.

The work of advertising the big event is well under way. C.O. Frederick, the secretary of the Moose lodge, is in charge of the program and with Dictator Costello and the members of the several committees, is leaving no stone unturned to give the celebration plenty of publicity.

Gail Haines will head normal school at Monroeville

Announcement is made that Miss Gail Haines of Lima has been elected directress of the Monroeville Normal School. She succeeds Miss Carrie E. RIcketts, who is attending Columbia University at New York City. The school will open early in the fall, it is stated.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok