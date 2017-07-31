Community center on ballot

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 44 years ago:

446 sign for vote on center

A one-quarter percent increase in the city income tax to finance a community center will be put before Norwalk voters in November.

Initiative petitions to get the question on the ballot were filed with Finance Director Douglas Colvin Saturday.

Colvin said the 17 petitions filed with him had a total of 446 signatures. He said his staff stopped validating the signatures after 400 had been validated. A minimum of 389 signatures was needed to get the issue on the ballot.

The petitions were circulated by the Norwalk Community Center Corp. Jim Ewell, corporation chairman, has said that a definite site and plan for the center will be announced before the vote on the issue. He says members of the group have two or three sites in mind and will seek an option on one of them.

Benedicts married 25 years ago today

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Benedict, 5 Hawthorne Drive, were married 25 years ago today at St. Paul Catholic Church.

They were given a surprise party Saturday at Memorial Lake Park by their children in honor of their 25th anniversary.

Their children, Mary Ann, David, Donna and Jim are all at home.

Benedict is an engineer for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration at Plum Brook Station.

Mini-cyclist wins three trophies in scrambles

For Norwalk's Rick Mack, last weekend was quite productive. The 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Mack, 34 Spring St., brought home three trophies from the National Champion Mini-Cycle Scrambles in Patoka, Ind.

Rick took a fourth and two fifths in the two-day competition for boys aged seven to 15. Although Rick has been riding for one and a a half years, this was his first national competition.

Gaslight outslugs Deeble's 21-20

Pit two slow-pitch teams that have good speed and some hitting potential against each other and you have the makings of a real slugfest. This is what happened Monday night in the local league as the Gaslight Drive. It outslugged Deeble's Sunoco 21-20.

Both clubs scored in every inning. Deeble's jumped off with an eight run first when it bunched seven hits and used four Gaslight errors. Extra base raps by Jeff O'Donnell, Chuck Baker and Scott Hite and two singles by Mike Nickoli aided the initial rally.

Deeble's added three in the second, two in the third as San Rospert tripled, one in the fourth on a double by Hite, two in the fifth as Steve Nickoli had a two-bagger and four in the sixth on Mike Nickoli's third hit of the game, a double.

Shutter Shopping

A page in the paper called "Shutter Shopping" featured photos of various people around Norwalk and Huron County. Among them: Mike Myers, one of Ranch Diversified Real Estate Company's full time salesmen. Mike was born in Norwalk and has lived here 21 years. He is a graduate of Ashland College and has been a real estate salesman for 1 1/2 years. The smiles of Doris Kurtscher and Kay Shay greet you at "Someplace Else," Rathskellar of Homestead Inn Restaurant. Prime Rib is our specialty on Friday and Saturday nights. Joe Villoreal straightens the frame on this car. If you need any body work done on your car, call Bob Meyer Chevrolet. They will give you free estimates and guarantee their work on any body work, frame work or finishing job.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok