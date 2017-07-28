Wife’s sanity under review

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 76 years ago:

Roethlisberger insanity inquest case continued

Three physicians who examined Mrs. Emma Jean Roethlisberger, 24, of Willard, alleged slayer of her husband, testified in an insanity inquest hearing at the court house this morning that she appeared to be temporarily insane. Judge E.G. Martin presided.

Drs. M.L. Battles and George P. Linn of Norwalk, and Dr. J.C. Steiner of Willard testified. It was asserted that Mrs. Roethlisberger did not appear to reveal the mental powers of a child more than eight years of age.

After the hearing had proceeded about half an hour, Mrs. Roethlisberger showed signs of being ill and was escorted from the common pleas court room to the county jail by deputy sheriffs and the jail matron, Mrs. Mellott, wife of Sheriff Jesse Mellott.

Dr. Battles testified that while he was in the room of the prisoner at the jail this morning, she said that the room was full of birds.

Will rush work on hangar at local airport

At a meeting of the Huron County Aeronautical Assn. held at the Elks Club, it was decided that starting Wednesday, July 30, work on the hangar being erected at the local airport would be started by volunteer groups and continue each Wednesday and Sunday there after until the hangar has been completed.

As a result, members of the Association as well as other air-minded citizens, are requested to report to the local field each Wednesday afternoon at one o’clock and at the same time or earlier each Sunday. Sandwiches and refreshments will be served at each working session.

Gingham dance is lovely affair

The gingham dance held Saturday evening at the Norwalk Country Club proved to be a lovely affair. Dancing was enjoyed until a late hour by a large crowd of members and their guests. Phil Link’s orchestra, which was engaged for the occasion, provided the music. The evening was concluded with a most unusual refreshment menu.

Mr. and Mrs. T.C. Taber served as chairmen for the event. They were assisted by Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Lang, Dr. and Mrs. T.M. Patrick, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Bowers and Dr. and Mrs. E.F. Shutts.

Truck train soldiers add to big crowd

Several score of soldiers most them non-commissioned officers, added to the dense crowds that packed Norwalk’s business section Saturday. The local stores did a tremendous business all day and Saturday night was beyond expectation and so big it was hard to handle. A large number of solider boys added to the purchasers in all the stores. They were attired in brand new khaki uniforms, so new that they hadn’t yet gone to the laundry. The boys were camped at the Fair Grounds on their way east with a large train of motor trucks.

Scholarship is awarded Mary Lawrence

Mary Jane Lawrence, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur W. Lawrence of Monroeville, will enter the College of Agriculture at Ohio State University, Columbus, as a freshman next fall, with a $125 Kroger Grocery and Baking CO. scholarship.

Mary Jane is among 20 boys and girls from throughout the state selected by the Kroger Company for the 1941-42 scholarship group.

She started her 4-H Club work in 1934, and has carried a total of 13 projects, for which she received a grade of A for 12.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok