Old State Road has interesting story to tell

Old State Road in Norwalk is part of the first road ordered to be opened on the Firelands, in 1809. It started at the east side of the mouth of the Huron River and was to run south to a point near Ohio 601 and Perrin Road at the south edge of Milan, and then to run on the center line of Huron County south to Base Line Road in Ripley Township.

If you follow this route, you’ll find that it crosses several fairly deep ravines with steep hills to traverse, especially between Milan and Norwalk. Therefore, the road agents surveyed the road this way: south from Lake Erie to the northeast corner of Milan Township at Knight and Wikel roads, then south on Wikel Road in Erie County to a point near Ohio 601 and Milliman Road. From there it angled southwest to the Five Points south of Norwalk and continued south on the county’s center line.

This route was a few miles out of the way, but it avoided the ravines such as the one which now is dammed up to created Norwalk’s upper and lower reservoirs. In 1811, there was a petition to the Ohio Legislature to build a “state road” (funded by the state) from the lake through the center of the Firelands and on south. This followed the 1809 road, but caused the part known as River Road in Erie County to be opened and thus make a direct route for moving supplies to and from Lake Erie.

Meanwhile, the old road which angled to run on Wikel Road and to Five Points continued to be used, and as late as 1838, the Huron County commissioners were petitioned to have this road resurveyed, since some of the right of way markers had been destroyed. I don’t know when it was abandoned, but I do know that a part of that ancient road still exists in the northeast section of Gibbs Road between Ohio 61 and 601. I know this all sounds very involved, but maybe it will inspire you to take a Sunday afternoon drive and see these ancient sites.

Old State Road was used during the War of 1812 for movement of both troops and supplies when Fort Avery existed in Milan Township and was staffed by Ohio Militiamen. After the war, when settlers began moving to the interior of Huron County, it was a major route for them.

During the War of 1812, the Old State Road was also important to the few civilians already living here. There was a major threat (albeit false) that British troops were landing near Huron to invade the Firelands in the summer of 1812. As word spread, the settlers gathered up what supplies and possessions they could and held a general rendezvous at the Abijah Comstock Farm on Old State at the south edge of Milan and made their way in a caravan to safety in Mansfield, Mount Vernon and points south. Some of them fled to the east toward Trumbull County. As I said, it was a false alarm, but their leaving emboldened the Native Americans of the area who were allied with the British. Several houses were burned and property destroyed, while our hardy settlers had fled to safety.

The accompanying photo shows Old State Road looking south from the intersection with Woodlawn Avenue about 1910. At the left is the corner of Norwalk’s former water pumping station and later its electric plant; at center left is the dam of the lower reservoir which was washed out in the storm of July 5, 1969, and later replaced. At the right is the former barn used by Woodlawn Cemetery’s maintenance crew. It was the original house on the property and was torn down about 50 years ago.

* * *

REMEMBER: My “Just Like Old Times” books are on sale at Colonial Flower and Gift Shoppe at 7 W. Main St. in downtown Norwalk. These preserve my earlier columns in permanent book form.

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.