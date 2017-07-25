Another life gone out

The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 113 years ago:

Mrs. Eliza Foote dies full of years and good works

After a long and useful life full of kindness and good deeds, Mrs. Eliza Wooster Foote, relict of the late E.O. Foote, a prominent resident of Wellington, and who has been a resident of Norwalk for a few years, died Friday evening at half past six o’clock at the home of her daughter, Mrs. C.W. Millen, West Main Street, the result of old age and a stroke of paralysis a few months ago.

Mrs. Foote was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Wooster, pioneer residents of Norwalk, who passed to their heavenly reward a number of years ago. Miss Wooster was born in Alford, Berkshire County, Mass., July 20th, 1811, so that tomorrow, Sunday, July 26th, if she had lived, would have reached the ripe old age of 92 years.

Goes to a new location

George E. Yaple of Chicago is in the city visiting his parents at No. 22 Chatham Street. Mr. Yaple, like a good many of Norwalk’s hustling young men who have sought other locations, has been in the drug business in Chicago for a number of years. After a short visit here he will go direct to Brandon, Manitoba, where he will engage in the same line of trade. The Reflector wishes him success in his new location.

Going to Fort Wayne

Felix Kugel and George Fifner leave Monday for Fort Wayne, Ind., where the former will open up his new laundry. Felix has scoured the markets for the most improved and latest machinery, which will be installed in his new place of business.

Joe Brown of this city, who was formerly employed by Kugel Bros., will accompany Messrs. Kugel and Fifner and will work for the new firm.

The Crawford tombs

S.E. Crawford has had built in Woodlawn Cemetery two imperishable tombs as resting places for his wife and himself. The tombs have a concrete foundation, some four feet thick, both being built on the same foundation about a foot apart, with walls of limestone and inside walls of firebrick with a filling between the inner and outer walls of cement. The covers, as the tombs are above ground, are a stone for each tomb.

The finest in the country

Editors, Reflector -—You say in your yesterday’s issue that J.M. Harkness has as fine an outfit of livery as can be found in any town of the size of Norwalk in the state of Ohio. I have traveled a good deal throughout the county buying matched pairs of horses and I will say that Cleveland, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Binghamton, Elmira, Corning or any city of any size cannot show a better or more perfect outfit than the livery outfit of J.M. Harkness in the city of Norwalk.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok